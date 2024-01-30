Next month, the Atlanta post-punk band Omni will release their new album Souvenir. We’ve already posted their early tracks “Exacto” and “Plastic Pyramid,” the latter of which features Automatic’s Izzy Glaudini. Today, they’ve followed those singles with the playfully dense new one “INTL Waters.” The track takes a ton of melodic twists and turns, and its jittery craftsmanship reminds me of Field Music.

In a press release, the members of Omni say, “‘INTL Waters’ came together quickly with minimal intentions but soon grew lush with melodies and decadent piano flourishes. Thinking about the sadness of villains as they float around between imaginary borders seemed interesting and amusing to minimize. We hope you enjoy this left turn as much as we do.” Drummer Chris Yonker created the track’s animated video; check it out below.

Souvenir is out 2/16 on Sub Pop.