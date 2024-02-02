Stream TV Star & Spiral XP’s New Collaborative EP TVXP

Last year, Seattle’s TV Star shared the Hallucinate Me and TV3 EPs. The latter was surprise-released, and they’ve taken the same spontaneous route for this new EP with Spiral XP called TVXP.

The two bands are getting ready to embark on a tour together, so the crossover makes sense. It makes sense musically, too; the songs on TVXP are wonderful sprawls of distorted ’90s-influenced indie rock, at times twangy, but always catchy and atmospheric. Hear it below.

<a href="https://tvstar.bandcamp.com/album/tvxp">TVXP by TV Star, Spiral XP</a>

TOUR DATES:

02/10 – Seattle, WA

02/16 – Portland, OR

02/17 – Fresno, CA

02/18 – San Jose, CA

02/19 – Las Vegas, NV

02/20 – Phoenix, AZ

02/21 – Tucson, AZ

02/22 – Long Beach, CA

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA

02/24 – San Francisco, CA