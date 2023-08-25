The members of the Seattle band TV Star have played ferocious punk in groups like Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, but that’s not what they’re doing in their new group. Instead, TV Star’s sound is a driving, shimmering take on psychedelic rock. The band brings ’60s garage-rock shimmy and ’90s alt-rock hooks, and their sound is a whole lot of fun. Earlier this year, the band impressed me with their debut EP Hallucinate Me. Today, they’ve followed that one up with another EP.

The new TV Star EP TV3 comes out as a surprise drop. It’s got four songs, and all four of them are purposeful and catchy and expansive. I love this band’s guitar tone, and I really like how singer Ashlyn Nagel winds their voice through the twinkling riffs. Below, stream TV3 and check out the band’s video for opening track “TV Revelation.”

<a href="https://tvstar.bandcamp.com/album/tv3">TV3 by TV Star</a>

The self-released TV3 EP is out now, and you can download it at Bandcamp.