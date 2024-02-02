Over the past year or so, the Blessed Madonna, the dance DJ and producer who formerly recorded as the Black Madonna, has released collaborations with people like Uffie, Todd Edwards, Jamie Principle, and Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk. She also got together with Joy Anonymous and Danielle Ponder to release the collaborative EP Carry Me Higher a few months ago. Now, she’s got another new single out there.

The Blessed Madonna, who will play Coachella this spring, recorded the new track “Happier” with Clementine Douglas, a Chicago-born singer who’s been on a few other dance producers’ tracks. “Happier” is a piece of classic diva house, with Douglas belting out big gospel-R&B runs over booming thumps, tumbling percussion, and deep synth-bass riffs. Check it out below.

“Happier” is out now on Major Recordings/Warner.