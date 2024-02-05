In a few weeks, longtime Stereolab co-leader Laetitia Sadier will release her new solo album Rooting For Love, and we’ve already posted her early tracks “Une Autre Attente” and “Panser L’Innaceptable.” Today, Sadier has shared one more song before the LP arrives.

“Who + What,” the opener from Rooting For Love, doesn’t sound exactly like Stereolab, but it’s the kind of sophisticated zone-out that you’ll probably like if you’re ever been into Stereolab. The track is built on a bleary, jazzy space-groove, but its real selling point is the way Laetitia Sadier layers her voice with the Choir, the troupe of male and female singers who appear throughout her new album. It’s a pleasantly overwhelming sonic experience, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://laetitiasadier.bandcamp.com/album/rooting-for-love">Rooting for Love by Laetitia Sadier</a>

Rooting For Love is out 2/23 on Drag City.