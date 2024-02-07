A deluxe edition of Caroline Polachek’s exceptional Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is on the way. Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition will be released on Valentine’s Day, exactly one year after the original.

We don’t have a tracklist yet, but we do know the deluxe will feature last fall’s “Dang” as well as today’s new single, a reworked version of the Desire ballad “Butterfly Net” that teams Polachek with Weyes Blood. It’s an inspired pairing; Natalie Mering sounds spectacular within the track’s baroque art-pop universe.

Listen below.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition is out 2/14 on Perpetual Novice/The Orchard.