Earlier this year, Caroline Polachek released her second solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. The former Chairlift member has kept busy since then, performing at festivals and joining friends like Charli XCX, Lorde, and the 1975 on stage.

Tonight Polachek released a new single called “DANG,” a leftover from the recording sessions for her latest album. “DANG,” which has been floating around online in an unofficial capacity since Desire, I Want To Turn Into You came out, was produced by Polachek and Cecile Believe with additional production by Danny L Harle. It has been dropped in DJ sets, and Polachek officially started teasing it last month.

Polachek also performed the song (with visual aids) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which Colbert could not attend because he has COVID.