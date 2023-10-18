Caroline Polachek – “DANG”

New Music October 17, 2023 11:40 PM By James Rettig

Caroline Polachek – “DANG”

New Music October 17, 2023 11:40 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Caroline Polachek released her second solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. The former Chairlift member has kept busy since then, performing at festivals and joining friends like Charli XCX, Lorde, and the 1975 on stage.

Tonight Polachek released a new single called “DANG,” a leftover from the recording sessions for her latest album. “DANG,” which has been floating around online in an unofficial capacity since Desire, I Want To Turn Into You came out, was produced by Polachek and Cecile Believe with additional production by Danny L Harle. It has been dropped in DJ sets, and Polachek officially started teasing it last month.

Polachek also performed the song (with visual aids) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which Colbert could not attend because he has COVID.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest