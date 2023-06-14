The 1975 announced a bunch of North American shows yesterday, but they’re currently on tour in Europe. Specifically, they’re in Ireland, where they played Musgrave Park last night. Caroline Polachek opened the show, so it was only right for her to return to the stage when the 1975 played Being Funny In A Foreign Language highlight “Oh Caroline.” Watch footage of this momentous collab below.

Caroline Polachek can sing “Oh Caroline” but Matty Healy could not sing “Welcome To My Island.” Thanks to KickbackYak in our Discord for alerting us to the footage.