The 1975 Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

A lot more people recently have become aware of the 1975 thanks to Matty Healy’s brief romance with Taylor Swift, which sent many Swifties into a concerned frenzy due to Healy’s offensive comments on a podcast. A lot of those people have perhaps fairly decided that Healy is a dunce, but maybe a few of them have also discovered one of the most entertaining pop bands going. They’ll have lots of chances to see Healy and friends live this year: Just as in 2022, the 1975 will spend the fall touring North America.

The newly announced Still… At Their Very Best tour is tacked onto the end of an already busy itinerary for the band. They’re playing European dates right now, and later this summer they’ll hit Asia and various North American festivals. In late September, the jaunt through North American arenas begins anew. It’s hard to believe they’ll have a new record ready by then considering all this time on the road, but word is they’ve been back in the studio with Jack Antonoff, so don’t rule anything out. The dates are viewable below.

TOUR DATES:

06/13 – Cork, Ireland @ Musgrave Park

06/15 – Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken

06/16 – Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Festival

06/18 – Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

06/23 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival

06/26 – Bucharest, Romania @ Roma Arena

06/29 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza

07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

07/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock Festival

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/12 – Paris, France @ Olympia

07/14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/18 – Singapore @ MBS Convention

07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention

07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Good Vibes Festival

07/23 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ We The Festival

07/25 – Taipei @ Taipei Music Center

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Honolulu, Hawaii @ Waikiki Shell Amphitheater

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Well Fargo Arena

11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena