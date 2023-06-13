The 1975 Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
A lot more people recently have become aware of the 1975 thanks to Matty Healy’s brief romance with Taylor Swift, which sent many Swifties into a concerned frenzy due to Healy’s offensive comments on a podcast. A lot of those people have perhaps fairly decided that Healy is a dunce, but maybe a few of them have also discovered one of the most entertaining pop bands going. They’ll have lots of chances to see Healy and friends live this year: Just as in 2022, the 1975 will spend the fall touring North America.
The newly announced Still… At Their Very Best tour is tacked onto the end of an already busy itinerary for the band. They’re playing European dates right now, and later this summer they’ll hit Asia and various North American festivals. In late September, the jaunt through North American arenas begins anew. It’s hard to believe they’ll have a new record ready by then considering all this time on the road, but word is they’ve been back in the studio with Jack Antonoff, so don’t rule anything out. The dates are viewable below.
TOUR DATES:
06/13 – Cork, Ireland @ Musgrave Park
06/15 – Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken
06/16 – Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Festival
06/18 – Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
06/23 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival
06/26 – Bucharest, Romania @ Roma Arena
06/29 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza
07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
07/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock Festival
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/12 – Paris, France @ Olympia
07/14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/18 – Singapore @ MBS Convention
07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention
07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Good Vibes Festival
07/23 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ We The Festival
07/25 – Taipei @ Taipei Music Center
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/07 – Honolulu, Hawaii @ Waikiki Shell Amphitheater
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Well Fargo Arena
11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena