Long Island retro-rockers the Lemon Twigs have detailed their new album, A Dream Is All We Know, which the brother duo announced on Fallon last week when they performed their recent single “My Golden Years.”

A Dream Is All We Know will be released on May 3, and a press release notes that it was “recorded entirely on period-specific equipment.” They’re also sharing a new song from it today, “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place,” with a video directed by Amber Navarro, which features miniature versions of the D’Addario brothers. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Golden Years”

02 “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place”

03 “Church Bells”

04 “A Dream Is All I Know”

05 “Sweet Vibration”

06 “In The Eyes Of The Girl”

07 “If You And I Are Not Wise”

08 “How Can I Love Her More”

09 “Ember Days”

10 “Peppermint Roses”

11 “I Should’ve Known Right From The Start”

12 “Rock On (Over And Over)”

A Dream Is All We Know is out 5/3 via Captured Tracks.