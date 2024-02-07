The Lemon Twigs – “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place”
Long Island retro-rockers the Lemon Twigs have detailed their new album, A Dream Is All We Know, which the brother duo announced on Fallon last week when they performed their recent single “My Golden Years.”
A Dream Is All We Know will be released on May 3, and a press release notes that it was “recorded entirely on period-specific equipment.” They’re also sharing a new song from it today, “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place,” with a video directed by Amber Navarro, which features miniature versions of the D’Addario brothers. Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “My Golden Years”
02 “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place”
03 “Church Bells”
04 “A Dream Is All I Know”
05 “Sweet Vibration”
06 “In The Eyes Of The Girl”
07 “If You And I Are Not Wise”
08 “How Can I Love Her More”
09 “Ember Days”
10 “Peppermint Roses”
11 “I Should’ve Known Right From The Start”
12 “Rock On (Over And Over)”
A Dream Is All We Know is out 5/3 via Captured Tracks.