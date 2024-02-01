Watch The Lemon Twigs Bring “My Golden Years” And An Album Announcement To Fallon

News February 1, 2024 9:35 AM By Chris DeVille

On the second day of the year, the Lemon Twigs released their new single “My Golden Years.” Last night, the D’Addario brothers brought the song to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Their performance emphasized the song’s power-pop qualities and its falsetto-strewn, multi-part Beach Boys vocal harmonies. Fallon’s introduction also revealed that the Twigs have an album called A Dream Is All We Know on the way. Look out for more details on that soon, and watch the “My Golden Years” performance below.

