New Music January 2, 2024 10:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, the Lemon Twigs shared Everything Harmony, an album that wore influences like the Beach Boys and the Beatles on its sleeve. Today, brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario are back with “My Golden Years,” a power-pop anthem vibrating with the same old-timey charm as those classic bands. The video, shot in Los Angeles, pays homage to that era as well, the long-haired band jamming out in a field, all dressed up.

In a press release, one of the brothers says “My Golden Years” is about “making every minute count and living up to your potential.” They add, “in that sense I think that people like Mark Ruffalo or people who hike might like the song. Or it could be good while you’re working out.” Watch the video below.

