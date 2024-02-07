In a couple weeks, the Danish R&B musician Erika de Casier is releasing her third full-length album, Still, which she announced last month with “Lucky,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. It’s the first time that de Casier has invited featured guests on her album; there are forthcoming tracks with Blood Orange and Shygirl, and today she’s putting out “Ice,” her team-up with the Tampa rappers They Hate Change. Check out a video for it below.

Still is out 2/21 via 4AD.