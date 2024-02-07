Erika de Casier – “Ice” (Feat. They Hate Change)

Colin Solal Cardo

New Music February 7, 2024 10:31 AM By James Rettig

Erika de Casier – “Ice” (Feat. They Hate Change)

Colin Solal Cardo

New Music February 7, 2024 10:31 AM By James Rettig

In a couple weeks, the Danish R&B musician Erika de Casier is releasing her third full-length album, Still, which she announced last month with “Lucky,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. It’s the first time that de Casier has invited featured guests on her album; there are forthcoming tracks with Blood Orange and Shygirl, and today she’s putting out “Ice,” her team-up with the Tampa rappers They Hate Change. Check out a video for it below.

Still is out 2/21 via 4AD.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Snoop Dogg And Master P Sue Walmart For Intentionally Hiding Their Cereal

1 day ago 0

Grammys 2024: Watch Annie Lennox Sing “Nothing Compares 2 U” And Call For A Ceasefire

3 days ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers Tells Ex-Grammys Head To “Rot In Piss”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest