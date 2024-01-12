The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Waxahatchee - "Right Back To It" (Feat. MJ Lenderman)

“I get ahead of myself/ Bracing for a bombshell,” Katie Crutchfield sings on her new album’s lead single. But “Right Back To It” is by no means explosive. Like so much of Waxahatchee’s later work, the song floats along at a measured pace, not unlike the boat in the music video. That vessel is piloted by Mr. Boat Songs himself, Jake Lenderman, whose own twangy indie rock as MJ Lenderman exists somewhere between the roughshod basement-show confessionals of Cerulean Salt and the tasteful country-rock maturity of Saint Cloud. He’s a dream duet partner for Crutchfield, which makes the new Tigers Blood, on which Lenderman’s voice and guitar are a constant presence, an enticing prospect.



“Right Back To It” is a brilliant proof of concept for the Crutchfield-Lenderman pairing. It’s inspired by Crutchfield’s own experience being part of a longterm relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Kevin Morby — the conflicts that knock your partnership out of balance, the renewal that follows when lovers make amends — sentiments Lenderman can probably relate to given his own romance with Wednesday bandmate Karly Hartzman. The song is magnificent with or without the video, but its watercraft imagery fits nicely with lyrics about love that carries on as steadily as a river, undeterred by life’s storms. Sonically, Phil Cook’s banjo combines with the rhythm section to form a gentle current. Lenderman’s lead guitar sends ripples through it, but neither he nor Crutchfield feel the need to make a big splash. Locking into weathered harmonies, they “just settle in, like a song with no end” — or is it just me who’s been playing this one on repeat all week? —Chris