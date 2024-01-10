Last year, a whole lot more people took notice of the Danish musician Erika de Casier after she was tapped to produce for the K-pop group NewJeans, and the de Casier-produced “Super Shy” was one of the best songs of 2023. But de Casier has been finessing her icy-chill R&B songs for a few years now, most recently on the 2021 full-length Sensational, which we named our Album Of The Week when it came out.

Today, she’s announcing a new album, Still, and you won’t even have to wait that long to hear it: it’ll be outout on February 21. It includes some on-the-record collaborations, a first for de Casier, with an esteemed crew: Blood Orange, Shygirl, and They Hate Change. Lead single “Lucky” is stellar, as to be expected, landing like some half-remembered ’00s hit, and it comes with a music video directed by Jesse May Fischer that takes its cues from early viral YouTube videos.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Right This Way”

02 “Home Alone”

03 “Lucky”

04 “The Princess”

05 “Ice” (Feat. They Hate Change)

06 “Test It”

07 “ooh”

08 “Believe It”

09 “Anxious”

10 “Ex-Girlfriend” (Feat. Shygirl)

11 “Toxic”

12 “My Day Off”

13 “Twice” (Feat. Blood Orange)

14 “Someone”

Still is out 2/21 via 4AD.