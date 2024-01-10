Erika de Casier – “Lucky”
Last year, a whole lot more people took notice of the Danish musician Erika de Casier after she was tapped to produce for the K-pop group NewJeans, and the de Casier-produced “Super Shy” was one of the best songs of 2023. But de Casier has been finessing her icy-chill R&B songs for a few years now, most recently on the 2021 full-length Sensational, which we named our Album Of The Week when it came out.
Today, she’s announcing a new album, Still, and you won’t even have to wait that long to hear it: it’ll be outout on February 21. It includes some on-the-record collaborations, a first for de Casier, with an esteemed crew: Blood Orange, Shygirl, and They Hate Change. Lead single “Lucky” is stellar, as to be expected, landing like some half-remembered ’00s hit, and it comes with a music video directed by Jesse May Fischer that takes its cues from early viral YouTube videos.
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Right This Way”
02 “Home Alone”
03 “Lucky”
04 “The Princess”
05 “Ice” (Feat. They Hate Change)
06 “Test It”
07 “ooh”
08 “Believe It”
09 “Anxious”
10 “Ex-Girlfriend” (Feat. Shygirl)
11 “Toxic”
12 “My Day Off”
13 “Twice” (Feat. Blood Orange)
14 “Someone”
Still is out 2/21 via 4AD.