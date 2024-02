Last month, Jlin announced a new album, Akoma, which boasts some heavy-hitting guest spots from Björk, Philip Glass, and Kronos Quartet. Its lead single was “The Precision Of Infinity” (the one that features Glass), and it landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Jlin has shared another track from it, the dark and shapeshifting “Auset.” Check it out below.

Akoma is out 3/22 via Planet Mu.