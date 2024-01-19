The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Tomato Flower - "Saint"

There are only a few phrases threaded through “Saint,” but Tomato Flower’s Austyn Wohlers makes the most of them. “That’s right/ Why don’t you?/ You wanted it,” she sings. “In time/ I found/ You started it.” Her delivery is on the border between withering and mournful, and no wonder! It’s directed at bandmate Jamison Murphy — No, the album “Saint” comes from, is a document of the dissolution of their romantic relationship but the continuation of their creative one. The song’s shuffling undercurrent spikes with pressure, as Wohlers’ voice strains to carry the weight. It reminds me of a mellower Palm (another band that went through some intra-band romantic turmoil), and it serves as evidence that the best art often comes from knotty complications. —James