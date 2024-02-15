Ethel Cain Shares New Song “من النهر,” (“From The River”) For Palestine

Ethel Cain has been relatively quiet since the release of her 2022 breakthrough album Preacher’s Daughter. Last year, she collaborated with Ashnikko, performed with Florence + The Machine in Lisbon, and contributed backing vocals to Vyva Melinkolya’s “222.” Today, she shared a new Soundcloud-exclusive song called “من النهر,” translating to “From The River,” for Palestine.

Along with the song, Cain posted a statement on Instagram:

30,000 Palestinians have been killed under Israel’s occupation since October 2023 and countless thousands more since the occupation began 75 years ago. Over a third of them were children. While millions of Americans watched the Super Bowl, our government funded the assault on Raffah, which was supposed to be the last refuge for Palestinians in Gaza. The United States government is complicit in a genocide, which is certainly nothing new for us as a country. There is no way to spin this that doesn’t make this a crime against humanity. The least we can do as individuals is exactly what Palestinians have asked of us; that we not turn a blind eye, and remember exactly what has happened and continues to happen to the people of Palestine. This song is meant as a prayer for them. God be with every Palestinian man, woman, and child.

Hear the song here.