A couple years ago I wrote about the North Carolina rapper and singer Ashnikko, who is a lot. I found her to be generally abrasive in a not-great way and haven’t made a point to keep up with her since rendering my verdict, but today we have a reason to once again turn our attention Ashnikko’s way. Her official debut album Weedkiller is out, and it features a duet with Ethel Cain, who can also be a lot in her own way, but whose music is generally much more rewarding. “Dying Star” is a four-minute ballad that, despite its gloss, feels a lot more in line with Cain’s modus operandi than Ashnikko’s over-the-top YouTuber obnoxiousness. Have a listen below.

Weedkiller is out now on Parlophone/Warner.