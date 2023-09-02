Last week, Florence Welch announced she and the Machine would no longer be performing at the Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock en Seine “on medical advice.” A few days later, Welch wrote on Instagram that “emergency surgery” was the reason for those cancellations. “I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she wrote. “I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.” Looks like Welch is feeling better now: The singer turned up as Ethel Cain’s special guest yesterday at MEO Kalorama festival in Lisbon, where the pair performed “Thoroughfare” (from Cain’s 2022 album Preacher’s Daughter).

Florence + The Machine also performed at MEO Kalorama, and they brought out Cain to help out on “Morning Elvis” — a song Welch and Cain released a live version of last year.

Watch fan-shot video of both guest spots below.