Ethel Cain – “American Teenager”

In a couple weeks, Ethel Cain is releasing her proper debut album, Preacher’s Daughter. She’s shared “Gibson Girl” and “Strangers” from it so far and today she’s back with another new single, the bashing and anthemic “American Teenager.”

“Growing up I was surrounded by visions of Nascar, rock’n’roll, and being the one who would change everything,” she said in a statement. “They make you think it’s all achievable and that if nothing else, you should at least die trying. What they don’t tell you is that you need your neighbor more than your country needs you. I wrote this song as an expression of my frustration with all the things the ‘American Teenager’ is supposed to be but never had any real chance of becoming.”

TOUR DATES:

07/14 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

07/15 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

07/18 Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/19 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

07/20 Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB

07/22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

07/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

07/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

07/28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

07/30 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

07/31 Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar

Preacher’s Daughter is out 5/12 via Daughters Of Cain.