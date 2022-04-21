Ethel Cain – “American Teenager”
In a couple weeks, Ethel Cain is releasing her proper debut album, Preacher’s Daughter. She’s shared “Gibson Girl” and “Strangers” from it so far and today she’s back with another new single, the bashing and anthemic “American Teenager.”
“Growing up I was surrounded by visions of Nascar, rock’n’roll, and being the one who would change everything,” she said in a statement. “They make you think it’s all achievable and that if nothing else, you should at least die trying. What they don’t tell you is that you need your neighbor more than your country needs you. I wrote this song as an expression of my frustration with all the things the ‘American Teenager’ is supposed to be but never had any real chance of becoming.”
Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
07/14 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
07/15 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
07/18 Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/19 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
07/20 Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB
07/22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
07/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
07/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
07/28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
07/30 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
07/31 Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar
Preacher’s Daughter is out 5/12 via Daughters Of Cain.