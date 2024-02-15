English Teacher – “R&B”

Denmarc Creary

February 15, 2024 By James Rettig

Last month, the Leeds band English Teacher finally announced their debut full-length This Could Be Texas. Over the past few months, they’ve already shared a bunch of songs that will be featured on it — “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab,” “Nearly Daffodils,” “Mastermind Specialist,” and “Albert Road” — and today they’re back with another track. “There’s a lot of judgment that I had early on,” Lily Fontaine shared. “Being a woman of color fronting a band shouldn’t even be a thing to talk about; we need to just get on with it – only then will the narrative around that change.” “R&B,” which was released a few years ago but has been re-recorded for the album, is a spiky one about people assuming that she makes R&B. She continued:

When I was with him I had writer’s block and to add insult to irony, the only idea I had was for an R&B top line – the genre people always assumed I worked in. As soon as he ended it, I converted that top line into the lyrics and riff for ‘R&B,’ and took it to my three best mates. Putting the effort that you could potentially put into a partner, back into yourself and your career, is cool and sexy and gets you signed to Island Records and writing press quotes in a tour van in Holland and you get to meet Jools Holland. Thanks lad.

Listen below.

