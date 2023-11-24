Last year, the buzzy Leeds band English Teacher released their debut EP Polyawkward. Over the past couple months, they’ve been dropping singles leading up to their still-announced first LP, including “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab” and “Nearly Daffodils.” Today, they’re back with a new song, the minimal “Mastermind Specialism.”

“Decision paralysis is an ache that has murmured in me through sitting on smaller fences, through to questioning my theology, my sexuality, my career and so on,” bandleader Lily Fontaine shared in a statement. “Watching Jaco Van Dormael’s incredible sci-fi/fantasy Mr Nobody put the cause and effect of this issue into perspective; my life has been consistent in its inconsistency. 12 different houses across the country and mixed-race I’ve always been a bit in-between and I think that’s where this song, and a lot of the songs we’re due to release, come from.”

Listen below.

Earlier this month, the band made their first appearance on Later… Will Jools Holland:

“Mastermind Specialism” is out now via Island.