English Teacher – “Nearly Daffodils”

Tatiana Pozuelo

New Music October 10, 2023 4:03 PM By Chris DeVille

English Teacher – “Nearly Daffodils”

Tatiana Pozuelo

New Music October 10, 2023 4:03 PM By Chris DeVille

English Teacher, the post-punk-ish Leeds indie band, impressed us with their summer single “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab.” They’re back today with another good one. “Nearly Daffodils” rides a crisp, relentless motorik pulse but also explodes into infernos of distortion from time to time. The band’s singer and leader Lily Fontaine describes it like so:

“Nearly Daffodils” is about heartbreak and acceptance of unfulfilled potential. How, no matter how much you may want something, no matter how much effort you may put into something’s growth or development, no matter how beautiful you can envision its fruition; life is a bitch and about as unstoppable as a freight train.

Listen below.

English Teacher will play their first two US shows this fall: 11/18 at Elsewhere/Zone One in Brooklyn, and 11/22 at Zebulon in LA.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep”

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest