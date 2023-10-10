English Teacher, the post-punk-ish Leeds indie band, impressed us with their summer single “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab.” They’re back today with another good one. “Nearly Daffodils” rides a crisp, relentless motorik pulse but also explodes into infernos of distortion from time to time. The band’s singer and leader Lily Fontaine describes it like so:

“Nearly Daffodils” is about heartbreak and acceptance of unfulfilled potential. How, no matter how much you may want something, no matter how much effort you may put into something’s growth or development, no matter how beautiful you can envision its fruition; life is a bitch and about as unstoppable as a freight train.

Listen below.

English Teacher will play their first two US shows this fall: 11/18 at Elsewhere/Zone One in Brooklyn, and 11/22 at Zebulon in LA.