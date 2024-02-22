A couple weeks ago, Jack Antonoff became the second person to win the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classic Grammy three years in a row. (Babyface was the first). He has kept busy, as always, rolling out his soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series The New Look and rolling out a new Bleachers album, which is self-titled and due in a couple weeks. He’s shared a few songs from it already, most recently “Tiny Moves,” and today he’s putting out another one, “Me Before You.” Check it out below.

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit.