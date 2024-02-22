Bleachers – “Me Before You”

Alex Lockett

New Music February 22, 2024 11:35 AM By James Rettig

Bleachers – “Me Before You”

Alex Lockett

New Music February 22, 2024 11:35 AM By James Rettig

A couple weeks ago, Jack Antonoff became the second person to win the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classic Grammy three years in a row. (Babyface was the first). He has kept busy, as always, rolling out his soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series The New Look and rolling out a new Bleachers album, which is self-titled and due in a couple weeks. He’s shared a few songs from it already, most recently “Tiny Moves,” and today he’s putting out another one, “Me Before You.” Check it out below.

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

No Values Festival Has Classic Punk & Ska, Sublime & Power Trip With New Singers, & More

2 days ago 0

Mark Ronson Recruits Rockers To Endorse His Stepdad’s Band For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

2 days ago 0

Watch Eddie Vedder Inherit A Sealed Pearl Jam CD Longbox From Steve Aoki’s Audio Grading Company

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest