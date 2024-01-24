Jack Antonoff has been busy with the imminent release of the new self-titled Bleachers album. He’s also known for his role as a powerhouse producer and in that role today he’s detailing the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series The New Look, which follows Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and the fashion industry in Paris during World War II..

As previously reported, the soundtrack features Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Nick Cave, Beabadoobee, Bleachers, and more covering popular early to mid-twentieth century songs. It was curated and produced by Antonoff, and it’s the first release on Shadow Of The City, his new Dirty Hit imprint. The first single, “White Cliffs Of Dover” by Florence + The Machine, comes out on Jan. 31. The first three episodes of The New Look premiere on Feb. 15.

TRACKLIST:

01 Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover”

02 The 1975 – “Now Is The Hour”

03 Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

04 Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

05 Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

06 Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

07 Joy Oladokun – “I Wished Upon The Moon”

08 Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

09 Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

10 Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”

No release date for the soundtrack has been announced, but the Bleachers album is out 3/8.