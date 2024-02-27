Last week, Southern rock stars Kings Of Leon announced their upcoming album Can We Please Have Fun, and they dropped the new single “Mustang.” Last night, KOL were the musical guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they performed “Mustang” live for what I believe was the first time. But the band didn’t show any kinks or nerves. They are seasoned professionals, and they know how to make this shit sound right.

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that a Kings Of Leon Fallon performance is a delight. I respect you too much for that. To watch this video, you will have to experience Jimmy Fallon reading the band’s new album title out loud (he really latches down on the Please) and bringing back his old “that’s how you do it” schtick. Also, I feel duty-bound to point out that Caleb Followill now looks like a movie star who’s playing the role of hardware-store manager. This is not a bad thing. He’d be the best-looking hardware-store manager you ever saw in your life. Watch the performance below.

Kings Of Leon weren’t the only musicians on Fallon last night. Mark Ronson was also there to do an interview. Ronson is promoting his Barbie soundtrack, especially to Oscar voters, but he also talked about his campaign to get Foreigner into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. (Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones is Ronson’s stepfather.) Last week, Ronson shared a video full of big rock stars endorsing Foreigner. On Fallon, Ronson shared an outtake from that video: Paul McCartney cussing and making squeaking noises about the fact that Foreigner are not already Hall Of Famers. Great. Wonderful. Here:

Also, Austin Butler, another guest on Fallon last night, is apparently a King Of Leon now. This honestly seems oddly plausible.

Can We Please Have Fun is out 5/10 on Capitol.