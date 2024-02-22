King Of Leon have been in the game for a long time; their debut album Youth & Young Manhood recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. It’s only been three years since the Followill brothers released When You See Yourself, their last LP, but it already feels like an eternity. When the band said they would release that album as an NFT, I had to figure out what “NFT” meant. (I still don’t really know, honestly.) Now, KOL have announced plans to follow that one with Can We Please Have Fun, a new album that’s set to come out this spring.

Kings Of Leon have been teasing Can We Please Have Fun, their first album for new label Capitol, for a while. They recorded the album with a new collaborator. Producer Kid Harpoon has recently made huge hits with people like Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus, so he’s an interesting pairing for this band. Lead single “Mustang” still has a giant radio-rock chorus, but it’s got the band getting a little wordier and nervier than usual on the verses.

Along with “Mustang,” Kings Of Leon have also dropped the Can We Please Have Fun tracklist and the dates for their upcoming tour. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ballerina Radio”

02 “Rainbow Ball”

03 “Nowhere To Run”

04 “Mustang”

05 “Actual Daydream”

06 “Split Screen”

07 “Don’t Stop The Bleeding”

08 “Nothing To Do”

09 “Television”

10 “Hesitation Generation”

11 “Ease Me On”

12 “Seen”

TOUR DATES:

6/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

8/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

8/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

8/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

8/23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

8/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

8/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

9/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

9/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

9/13 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

9/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/18 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

9/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/05 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Can We Please Have Fun is out 5/10 on Capitol.