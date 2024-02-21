Mark Ronson Recruits Rockers To Endorse His Stepdad’s Band For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

In 1983, Mick Jones, guitarist for the hugely successful rock band Foreigner, wrote the massively successful power ballad “I Want To Know What Love Is” about his fiancée, the socialite and jewelry designer Ann Dexter. Her response: “What do you mean you want to know what love is? We’re about to get married!” Eventually, Jones and Dexter got married, divorced, and then married again. In the process, Mick Jones became the stepfather to Ann Dexter’s children Charlotte, Samantha, and Mark Ronson. Now, Mark Ronson is trying to help his stepfather get into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Earlier this month, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveiled its 2024 class of nominees. Ten of them are first-time nominees, and that list includes Mariah Carey, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, and — hey, look at that — Foreigner. Mark Ronson, now famous as the dashing super-producer who made “Uptown Funk!” with Bruno Mars and who helped assemble the massive Barbie soundtrack, is actively lobbying for his father’s band to get into the Hall Of Fame. On Instagram yesterday, Ronson posted a video that includes testimonials from famous-rocker Foreigner fans like Dave Grohl, Slash, Jack Black, Josh Homme, and Chad Smith. (Grohl, Slash, and Smith are all Hall Of Famers. Grohl is in there twice, for Nirvana and Foo Fighters.)

In the caption to the video, Mark Ronson lays out his case:

Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records. I’m still completely in awe of the sound of those first five albums. Guitars with swagger and bite. Heavy drums that groove like a mutha with the bass. Wide layers of synths. And then there’s that voice. And those songs. It’s really crazy. It’s also kind of crazy that this is the first time they’ve ever been on the ballot for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame – after 20 years of eligibility. So we had to celebrate by getting some very special friends (aka JACK BLACK, JOSH HOMME, SLASH, DAVE GROHL & CHAD SMITH) to show love. Fun Facts: Foreigner are the most played band on classic rock radio to not be in the hall of fame. They’ve been sung by our fave characters from The Simpsons, The Office, I, Tonya, Stranger Things and Wet Hot American Summer. They’ve been covered by Diana Ross and Mariah Carey (what the rock band can boast that??). They were sampled and turned into HOT FIRE by M.O.P. (remember that Cold As Ice joint?) and Tone-Loc who used them to concoct some Funky Cold Medina. Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything. But I’m also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh (shown here). Enjoy this video and VOTE BABY VOTE! LOVE MARK

Right now, Foreigner are in the midst of a farewell tour, and fans have noticed that Mick Jones has not been with the band onstage. In a statement on Instagram, the 79-year-old Jones reveals that he hasn’t been playing with the band because he’s been suffering from Parkinson’s disease: