Rock Hall 2024: Oasis, Sinéad, Sade, Cher, & Mariah Are First Time Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced its 2024 nominees. Here’s the list:

• Mary J. Blige

• Mariah Carey

• Cher

• Dave Matthews Band

• Eric B. & Rakim

• Foreigner

• Peter Frampton

• Jane’s Addiction

• Kool & the Gang

• Lenny Kravitz

• Oasis

• Sinéad O’Connor

• Ozzy Osbourne

• Sade

• A Tribe Called Quest

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after their first release. Five to seven of this year’s nominees will make it into the Rock Hall this year. The selections will be announced in late April, with an induction ceremony to follow in Cleveland in the fall. The induction ceremony will air live on Disney+, then again on ABC at a later date, and will ultimately land on Hulu the day after it airs on ABC.

Ten of the 15 nominees this year are on the ballot for the first time: Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sade. The wait for some of them has been quite contentious:

• Osbourne is already in the hall as member of Black Sabbath, but he’s now nominated as a solo artist, two months after Sharon Osbourne complained about his omission from the hall on The Adam Carolla Show.

• Cher is not in as a member of Sonny & Cher, and two months ago she said the Rock Hall can go fuck itself.

• Lou Gramm alleged last summer that Foreigner’s exclusion from the ballot was due to a personal vendetta: “It’s very juvenile, the whole thing, and I don’t think it’s gonna get any better. I think it’s gonna stay that way. I think we’re being made an example of.”

• Dave Matthews Band won a fan vote in early 2020 but still didn’t make it onto the ballot — the first time that’s happened since the fan poll was instituted in 2013. Matthews told Howard Stern last year that if any outcome was preferable to actually getting into the hall, it was probably this scenario, where you’re denied by the institution despite being a certifiable fan favorite.

• When asked about the Rock Hall in 2021, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he is “not interested in any of that.” Maybe he’ll become more interested if the induction spurs the Oasis reunion he’s spent almost a decade pushing for. Would be cooler if Oasis reunited at Pitchfork Music Festival though.