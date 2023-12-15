Cher Says The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Can Go Fuck Itself

Cher has done a lot of things. She scored her first Hot 100 chart-topper in 1965 and her last in 1999. (At 52, Cher was the oldest woman to land a #1 hit until last week, when Brenda Lee broke the record.) Cher sang backup on “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.” She helped modernize the variety show in the ’70s and defied expectations in the ’80s. She won an Oscar for Best Actress. The ubiquitous robotic Auto-Tune effect? Cher did that first. But Cher is not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and she thinks that’s some bullshit.

Today, Cher was on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new LP Christmas, and Clarkson was gushing over her astonishing decades-long run of hits. Cher said that only the Rolling Stones had done what she did: “It took four of them to be one of me. And I’m not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.” Kelly Clarkson did not realize this, and she was scandalized.

Cher continued: “You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars… They can just go you-know-what themselves.” She added, “I changed music forever with ‘Believe.'” That’s true! It’s indisputable! If you want to argue about the artistic worth of Cher’s accomplishments, go ahead, but she’s definitely made a bigger societal impact than most of the people who are in the Hall Of Fame. Also, this is the correct attitude to take toward the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Watch it below.