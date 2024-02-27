Later on this spring, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, the genre-agnostic Brooklyn-based artist who records as Sinkane, will follow up 2019’s Dépaysé with the new album We Belong. We’ve already posted the early singles “Everything Is Everything” and “How Sweet Is Your Love.” Today, he’s also dropped the new LP’s title track.

Perhaps sadly, “We Belong” is not a Pat Benatar cover. (That’s not me disrespecting Sinkane’s “We Belong.” It’s just that the Benatar song is really, really good.) Instead, Sinkane’s “We Belong” is a lush, optimistic funk jam. It starts out low-key, but the chorus is explosive enough that it made me think of Sly & The Family Stone. There’s some serious gospel-choir energy toward the end of the track, as guest-singer STOUT really cuts loose. Listen to the track below.

We Belong is out 4/5 on City Slang.