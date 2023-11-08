Sinkane – “Everything Is Everything”

Sinkane – “Everything Is Everything”

Sinkane’s latest album was 2019’s Dépaysé. Today, the eclectic musician — née Ahmed Gallab — is sharing the new song “Everything Is Everything,” a social commentary set against a cinematic, immersive sonic landscape.

“We get through it by wearing masks,” Gallab said about the song. “But, behind all of the eloquence and the adaptation, we’re bursting at the seams, holding tightly onto our humanity in a world that challenges it on a daily basis. Ain’t that some shit?”

Listen to “Everything Is Everything” below.

