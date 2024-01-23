Sinkane, the alter ego of Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, marked a return to action last fall with “Everything Is Everything.” Today he’s unveiling new album We Belong, which includes guest features from Bilal, Hollie Cook, STOUT, and Tru Osborne.

With its surging low end and soaring strings, new single “How Sweet Is Your Love” is pure disco, blasting a message of togetherness and renewal. Sinkane says the song “is about remaining in the present and feeling all of your feelings as fully as possible. It dares you to prove the sweetness of your love, to your loves!”

In the “How Sweet Is Your Love” video, shot by Bao Ngô, dancers Travon Manya and Joshua Lamar Henry from the Haus of Tisci ballroom collective strut their stuff. Per Sinkane, “One of my singers, Ifedayo, thought it would be a great idea for me to reach out to Haus of Tisci for a collab on this music video. Their spirit embodies the love and energy of this song. Radical self joy to the max! STOUT, who is featured on ‘We Belong,’ is a part of these Ballroom legends so I reached out. Next thing I knew, we were shooting this video. They did a wonderful job of welcoming us all into this song. Free your mind and your ass will follow!”

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Come Together”

02 “Another Day” (Feat. STOUT & Bilal)

03 “Rise Above”

04 “Invisible Distance” (Feat. Tru Osborne)

05 “Everything Is Everything” (Feat. Tru Osborne)

06 “We Belong” (Feat. STOUT)

07 “How Sweet Is Your Love”

08 “Liming”

09 “Home” (Feat. Hollie Cook)

10 “The Anthem” (Feat. STOUT)

We Belong is out 4/5 on City Slang. Pre-order and pre-save it here.