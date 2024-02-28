It’s once again time for Cigarettes After Sex. Greg Gonzalez’s gauzy and intimate indie-pop project will return in July with new album X’s. This collection of songs is said to move on from Gonzalez’s prior fixation on the ’50s and ’60s into more of a ’70s and ’80s mood. Today we get a preview of that sound via lead single “Tejano Blue,” inspired by Gonzalez’s experiences growing up in Texas.

He elaborates on the song’s backstory:

I grew up in El Paso & Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city & hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules & La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it & gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really. Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena’s “Como La Flor” at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth.

Listen below, where you can also find the new album’s tracklist and Cigarettes After Sex’s extensive global tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “X’s”

02 “Tejano Blue”

03 “Silver Sable”

04 “Hideaway”

05 “Holding you, Holding me”

06 “Dark Vacay”

07 “Baby Blue Movie”

08 “Hot”

09 “Dreams From Bunker Hill”

10 “Ambien Slide”

TOUR DATES:

06/15/24 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

08/31/24 – Montreal, QC / Centre Bell

09/01/24 – Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

09/03/24 – Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

09/04/24 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

09/06/24 – New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

09/10/24 – Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/11/24 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

09/13/24 – Orlando, FL / Kia Center

09/14/24 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

09/17/24 – San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

09/18/24 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center

09/20/24 – Austin, TX / Moody Center

09/21/24 – Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

09/23/24 – Chicago, IL / United Center

09/24/24 – Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

09/27/24 – Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena

09/28/24 – Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

09/30/24 – Portland, OR / Moda Center

10/02/24 – Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center

10/05/24 – Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

10/07/24 – San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena

10/08/24 – Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

10/11/24 – Los Angeles, CA / Kia Forum

10/15/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

10/25/24 – Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena

10/28/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/29/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/01/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum

11/03/24 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

11/05/24 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

11/07/24 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

11/09/24 – Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle

11/10/24 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/12/24 – London, UK @ The O2

11/16/24 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/17/24 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier

11/20/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

11/21/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

01/09/25 – Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

01/11/25 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon

01/14/25 – Manila, PH @ MOA Arena

01/17/25 – Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International

01/21/25 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5

03/05/25 – Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest

03/07/25 – Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena

03/12/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/14/25 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre

03/17/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/19/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

X’s is out 7/12 on Partisan. Pre-order it here.