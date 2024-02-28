Cigarettes After Sex – “Tejano Blue”
It’s once again time for Cigarettes After Sex. Greg Gonzalez’s gauzy and intimate indie-pop project will return in July with new album X’s. This collection of songs is said to move on from Gonzalez’s prior fixation on the ’50s and ’60s into more of a ’70s and ’80s mood. Today we get a preview of that sound via lead single “Tejano Blue,” inspired by Gonzalez’s experiences growing up in Texas.
He elaborates on the song’s backstory:
I grew up in El Paso & Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city & hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules & La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it & gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really.
Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena’s “Como La Flor” at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth.
Listen below, where you can also find the new album’s tracklist and Cigarettes After Sex’s extensive global tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “X’s”
02 “Tejano Blue”
03 “Silver Sable”
04 “Hideaway”
05 “Holding you, Holding me”
06 “Dark Vacay”
07 “Baby Blue Movie”
08 “Hot”
09 “Dreams From Bunker Hill”
10 “Ambien Slide”
TOUR DATES:
06/15/24 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
08/31/24 – Montreal, QC / Centre Bell
09/01/24 – Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena
09/03/24 – Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center
09/04/24 – Boston, MA / TD Garden
09/06/24 – New York, NY / Madison Square Garden
09/10/24 – Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/11/24 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena
09/13/24 – Orlando, FL / Kia Center
09/14/24 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena
09/17/24 – San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center
09/18/24 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center
09/20/24 – Austin, TX / Moody Center
09/21/24 – Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena
09/23/24 – Chicago, IL / United Center
09/24/24 – Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center
09/27/24 – Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena
09/28/24 – Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena
09/30/24 – Portland, OR / Moda Center
10/02/24 – Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center
10/05/24 – Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena
10/07/24 – San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena
10/08/24 – Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena
10/11/24 – Los Angeles, CA / Kia Forum
10/15/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/25/24 – Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena
10/28/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/29/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/01/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum
11/03/24 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
11/05/24 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
11/07/24 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/09/24 – Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle
11/10/24 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/12/24 – London, UK @ The O2
11/16/24 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/17/24 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier
11/20/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
11/21/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
01/09/25 – Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
01/11/25 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon
01/14/25 – Manila, PH @ MOA Arena
01/17/25 – Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International
01/21/25 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5
03/05/25 – Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest
03/07/25 – Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena
03/12/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/14/25 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre
03/17/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/19/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
X’s is out 7/12 on Partisan. Pre-order it here.