Back in November, the great Ohio indie rock veterans dropped “Final Summer,” their first single for new home label Pure Noise. As it turns out, that song was the title track from the next Cloud Nothings album. This spring, the power trio will follow 2021’s The Shadow I Remember with Final Summer. Cloud Nothings recorded the new LP with Kurt Vile/War On Drugs collaborator Jeff Zeigler, and Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin mixed it.

Like “Final Summer” before it, the new Cloud Nothings single “Running Through The Campus,” is a big, tuneful indie rock basher with hooks for days. Cloud Nothings have been making this kind of music for a long time, but they’re nowhere near running out of gas. Here’s what frontman Dylan Baldi says about the song:

I run through a college campus near my house just about every day. Occasionally, it’s after dark when I end up there, and the emptiness of it at night stands in stark contrast to the hectic and crowded early mornings. “Running through the Campus” is about an intrusive thought I can have on those late-night runs, about whether or not it’s slightly depressing that I’m out running around alone while everyone else is gone and actually doing something, probably with other people. The song describes my mindset at the start of my run, goes into a reckoning with and acceptance of the late night loneliness, and ends on a positive note about just doing the things that make you feel good and not getting bogged down in comparisons.

In the “Running Through The Campus” video, director Errick Easterday shows Cloud Nothings playing the song in a series of everyday locations like vans and living rooms. Below, check out that video and the Final Summer tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Final Summer”

02 “Daggers Of Light”

03 “I’d Get Along”

04 “Mouse Policy”

05 “Silence”

06 “Running Through The Campus”

07 “The Golden Halo”

08 “Thank Me For Playing”

09 “On The Chain”

10 “Common Mistake”

Final Summer is out 4/19 on Pure Noise.