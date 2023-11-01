After Ohio indie rock treasures Cloud Nothings stayed productive during the pandemic with Bandcamp-exclusive releases for subscribed fans, they shared the 2021 album The Shadow I Remember. Today, they’re back with the song “Final Summer” on new label home Pure Noise Records.

Though it’s fall, the song radiates the infectious, hopeful aura of summer. It was recorded with Jeff Zeigler, mixed by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, and mastered by Jack Callahan. Read what bandleader Dylan Baldi said about “Final Summer” and the signing:

“Final Summer” is about reconciling past versions of myself with the self I see when I look in the mirror every morning, always trying to learn more and using that knowledge to take the leaps of faith that are necessary to try new things and continue living and growing. Cloud Nothings has been around for 14 years now, and we wouldn’t have been able to power through the many ups and downs of those years without taking the chorus of “Final Summer” to heart: I have some thoughts, I have some dreams, but I need to be happy with what I’ve got for me. We’re really glad to be working with Pure Noise. It’s exciting to be on a label with so many great punk bands, and it’s going to be inspiring to see our music standing alongside the myriad sick records that Pure Noise has released.

Listen to “Final Summer” below.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall *

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

11/11 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center *

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven) *

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

11/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

11/24 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre *

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall *

11/29 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out *

12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile *

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park *

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

12/05 – Berkley, CA @ The UC Theatre *

12/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre *

12/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

12/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex *

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

12/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

*w/ The Menzingers, Microwave, Rodeo Boys