Dua Lipa Announces New Album Radical Optimism

We’re looking at a spring full of big-deal album releases, and now we can add another one to the list. Dua Lipa has been building up to the announcement of her Future Nostalgia follow-up for a while now. She’s referred to her third album as “a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to UK rave culture” and named influences like Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, and Blur. She’s shared the singles “Houdini” and “Training Season.” And now she’s made it official: The new LP Radical Optimism is coming in May. That cover art is pretty good!

Dua Lipa recorded her new LP with collaborators like Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. In a press release, she describes the record like this:

A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.

TRACKLIST:

01 “End Of An Era”

02 “Houdini”

03 “Training Season”

04 “These Walls”

05 “Whatcha Doing”

06 “French Exit”

07 “Illusion”

08 “Falling Forever”

09 “Anything For Love”

10 “Maria”

11 “Happy For You”

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 on Warner.