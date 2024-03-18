The Hong Kong-born and London-based experimentalist Eva Liu, who records as mui zyu, became a Stereogum Artist To Watch last year, when she released her debut album Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century. This spring, she’ll follow that LP with a new one called nothing or something to die for, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “everything to die for” and “the mould.” Today, she’s unleashed another new song upon the world.

The new miu zyu track “sparky” is a collaboration with Emma Lee Moss, who was formerly known as Emmy The Great and who now records as lei, e. (The comma is in the name and everything.) It’s sort of a ballad, with two voices radiating soft stillness over spare drum machines, tinkly synths, and minor-key power chords. It builds slowly but not predictably, and it always seems ready to dissolve into static. Here’s what Eva Liu says about it:

“sparky” is a song about welcoming simple happinesses in to your world, even in the face of awfulness. it also plays with different ideas of what “happiness” is and observes the strange pursuit of endlessly chasing it, often looking in the wrong places, often at your own physical and mental expense. The song is named after the dog “Sparky” from the opening of David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, who is the perfect image of joyfulness — biting water from a hose in front of their dead owner. A very big happiness for me though is having the amazing lei, e (Emma Lee Moss, formerly Emmy The Great) feature on this song, a musician and artistic wonder I’ve looked up to for years. I’ve opened for her at some special shows and sung Cantonese covers together at the Hackney Chinese Community Centre.

Below, check out the Danny Grant-directed “sparky” video.

nothing or something to die for is out 5/24 on Father/Daughter Records.