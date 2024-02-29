mui zyu has announced her sophomore album, othing or something to die for, which will be out in May. It’s the Artist To Watch‘s follow-up to Rotten Bug For An Eggless Century, which came out early last year. It was preceded by “everything to die for” last month, and today project mastermind Eva Liu is sharing another single, “the mould.” Here’s what she had to say about it:

the mould’ is a frosted glacial sweetie about the many meanings of mould. mould is very cool, and the right kind can give you super powers. unfortunately though, it’s less than ideal to be squeezed in to a mould that doesn’t fit snuggly. so i’m at the bottom of the rotten jelly bowl trying to work out what mould is the good kind, and what is the bad kind, and maybe realising none of it really matters at all, as long as i can get out of this steep, slippery bowl. this also marks a new approach for my writing indicative of the whole record in a kind of anti-overture-y way.

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “satan marriage”

02 “the mould”

03 “everything to die for”

04 “donna like parasites”

05 “the rules of what an earthling can be”

06 “please be okay” (Feat. Miss Grit)

07 “telephone congee i”

08 “speak up, sponge”

09 “what’s the password baby bird?”

10 “hopefulness, hopefulness”

11 “telephone congee ii”

12 “sparky” (Feat. lei, e)

13 “in the dot” (Feat. Pickle Darling)

14 “cool as a cucumber”

15 “扮豬食老虎”

nothing or something to die for is out 5/24 via Father/Daughter Records.