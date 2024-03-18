Stone Temple Pilots & Live Announce Purple & Throwing Copper Joint 30th Anniversary Tour

When you look at the alternative rock boom of the ’90s, 1994 was probably the peak year. Just about anything that sounded like stadium-grunge could sell one kajillion copies that year, and plenty of those huge albums are celebrating their 30th anniversaries this year. Today, we learn that the bands behind two of 1994’s biggest alt-rock albums are getting together for a joint tour. Those two bands don’t look much like the ones that actually recorded those albums, but if you just want to sing along to the classics, you’ll get your chance.

Stone Temple Pilots released their sophomore album Purple in June of 1994, while Live came out with their breakout third LP Throwing Copper in April. Both records were humungous. Purple sold six million copies in the US alone, while Throwing Copper sold eight. Today, the two bands have announced a joint 30th-anniversary tour, with fellow ’90s alt-rockers Soul Asylum along for the ride. (Our Lady Peace will stand in for Soul Asylum at a couple of shows.)

On this tour, Live and Stone Temple Pilots will take turns playing last. Original STP frontman Scott Weiland died of an overdose in 2015, and his replacement Chester Bennington, also of Linkin Park, died by suicide in 2017, so this is the version of STP with former X Factor competitor Jeff Gutt, who joined up in 2017. In the case of Live, the band’s frontman is the only classic-era member. Live leader Ed Kowalczyk left the band in 2009 and returned in 2017. Since then, the two remaining original members have been kicked out of the band, so now it’s Kowalczyk and three people who have all joined up since 2016. Messy! But that’s still one night when you get to hear “Interstate Love Song,” “Lighting Crashes,” “Vasoline,” “I Alone,” “Big Empty,” and “Selling The Drama,” so you can decide for yourself if it’s worth it. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/16 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord +^

8/17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater #^

8/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #*

8/22 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #*

8/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #*

8/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +*

8/27 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +*

8/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre #*

8/30 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place +*

8/31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +*

9/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #*

9/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +*

9/05 – Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +*

9/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +*

9/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #*

9/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #*

9/11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +*

9/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +*

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #*

# Stone Temple Pilot close show

+ Live close show show

* with Soul Asylum

^ with Our Lady Peace