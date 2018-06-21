Live Release First New Song Since Reuniting With Ed Kowalczyk

Ed Kowalczyk left Live back in 2009, and the rest of the band reformed and replaced him in the lead singer role with Chris Shinn of Unified Theory. Live went on to release one album with Shinn, 2014’s The Turn, before Kowalczyk came back into the picture to rejoin the band with a series of tour dates in 2017.

And it turns out that the alt-rock band recorded new material, too, their first in a decade with Kowalczyk back as lead singer. They’re planning on releasing an EP later this year, and today they’ve shared the first taste of that. It’s a new song called “Love Lounge,” and it marks Live’s first song in 10 years with the original lineup.

“I’m really proud of what we have been creating in the studio,” Kowalczyk said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “[It’s] a testament to our shared love of music, each other, and our fans. I’m super excited to get to share this first taste of what we’ve been up to … and there’s lots more to come from Live.”

