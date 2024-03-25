Next month, Ben Chasny is releasing a new album as Six Organs Of Admittance, Time Is Glass, his follow-up to 2021’s The Veiled Sea and the latest in a series of acoustic-minded albums, the most recent of those being 2017’s Burning The Threshold. He’s shared “The Mission” and “Summer’s Last Rays” from it so far. Today, he’s back with one final advance single, the elegiac hush “New Year’s Song.” Check it out below.

Time Is Glass is out 4/26 via Drag City.