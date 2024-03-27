Mary In The Junkyard have made themselves known by playing gigs around London. Last fall, the trio shared their debut single “Tuesday,” which was followed by last month’s “Ghost.” Today, the off-kilter indie band is announcing their debut EP This Old House and releasing “Marble Arch.”

About the song, vocalist and guitarist Clari Freeman-Taylor said, “I wrote the words to ‘Marble Arch’ in the back of the book Wise Children under the actual Marble Arch, it’s about the intense relationship between sisters, and leaving home and not wanting to come back.”

Along with Freeman-Taylor, Mary In The Junkyard has bassist and viola player Saya Barbaglia and drummer David Addison. “Marble Arch” was produced by Richard Russell. Hear it below, along with “Tuesday” and “Ghost.”

This Old House is out 5/9 on AMF.