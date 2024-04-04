Since 2016, Peggy Gou has made a name for herself as one of the most important figures in current electronic music with many EPs, becoming the first Korean DJ to play Berghain, and a sick Boiler Room set. Today, the Berlin musician is finally announcing her debut album, I Hear You. The single “1+1=11” is out now with a video directed by and starring Olafur Eliasson.

“I Hear You is more than just my debut album,” Gou said in a statement. “It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

The LP features her massive hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana” from last year, as well as her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz for “I Believe In Love Again.” About the “1+1=11” video, Eliasson explained:

Dance is transformative! It bends and reshapes our relationship with time and space. When I was a teenager, breakdancing changed my life. I was into popping, moving like a robot, and doing the electric boogie. Street dance enabled me to explore the space of my body in relation to the world around me. I came to realize that by moving, I could change space. I could change what I saw and what I sensed. And these experiences actually proved foundational for my later artistic work. Sculpture and dance are both non-verbal languages. Sometimes in order to communicate, you simply have to move. That’s what happened when I first met Peggy. We were having lunch, talking about our shared interests in psychosonics, rhythm, and movement, and to show her the moves I was talking about, I stood up in the restaurant to dance. I was thrilled that she later asked me to dance on video for one of her upcoming releases and to develop the visual language for it. By bringing together dance – embodied exploration of space – with colorful shadows, lights, and mirrors, I was able to bring some of the key interests that have long shaped my art into an entirely new context. Working together has been rewarding and a lot of fun!

Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Your Art”

02 “Back To One”

03 “I Believe In Love Again” (with Lenny Kravitz)

04 “All That” (Feat. Villano Antillano)

05 “(It Goes Like) Nanana”

06 “Lobster Telephone”

07 “Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)”

08 “I Go”

09 “Purple Horizon”

10 “1+1=11”

I Hear You is out 6/7 on XL Recordings.