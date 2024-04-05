Last month, LA’s Guppy unleashed “Dog (Made Me Do It),” another delightfully silly gem produced by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties. Today, the indie rock weirdos are announcing their new album Something Is Happening… and sharing “American Cowboy.”

Produced by Tudzin, Something Is Happening… has “Dog (Made Me Do It)” and other previously released track “Texting & Driving,” which has the amazing line: “Why would they let a bitch like me/ Operate heavy machinery?” There’s lots to love about “American Cowboy,” too: “I’m an American cowboy/ And my stomach hurts like shit/ I’m gonna find out what you love/ And I’m gonna demolish it.” Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Something Is Happening…”

02 “Don’t Choke”

03 “Dog (Made Me Do It)”

04 “IDK”

05 “Mayor Pt. 2”

06 “American Cowboy”

07 “I’m Fighting A 10 Foot Tall Nancy Pelosi”

08 “Texting & Driving”

09 “Candied Pecans”

10 “Nature Song”

11 “Government Cheese”

Something Is Happening… is out 5/17 on Lauren Records.