The proudly silly indie rock band Guppy is based in Los Angeles, but its members met while they were students at Emerson in Massachusetts. Their drummer is named Ian Cohen, but it’s a different Ian Cohen. Guppy released their album Big Man Says Slappydoo last year, and they followed it up with the single “A Jew On Christmas,” which is not a cover of the South Park song. Today, they’ve got a new jam called “Texting & Driving.”

Guppy recorded “Texting & Driving” with Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin, who also produced Big Man Says Slappydoo. The song is a catchy, fired-up absurdist romp with quotable sing-speak lyrics that might make you think of Wet Leg. They make me think of Wet Leg, anyway, or at least a very American version of Wet Leg. Best line: “Me and your mom have friendship bracelets! Texting your dad a curated playlist!” Or maybe it’s “I’m catching Kony! It’s me! I got him! I made a trade for Osama Bin Laden!” The whole thing is pretty much deadpan one-liners over scratchy guitars, and it’s a good time. Check it out below.

“Texting & Driving” is out now on Lauren Records.