The emo-ish Los Angeles indie band Guppy caught our attention this year with their album Big Man Says Slappydoo. Today they’ve released a new holiday track called “A Jew On Christmas.” It’s an acoustic ballad all about the desire to partake in yuletide traditions to feel included in American society. Relevant lyric:

I’m talking to my G-d and they say it’s okay
If for one day a year I throw my dreidel away
I’m not some goy, but I can play the part
You won’t catch me letting Jesus into my heart

“A Jew On Christmas” wraps up with some lovely Beach Boys-esque vocal harmonies. Hear the song below.

