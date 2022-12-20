The emo-ish Los Angeles indie band Guppy caught our attention this year with their album Big Man Says Slappydoo. Today they’ve released a new holiday track called “A Jew On Christmas.” It’s an acoustic ballad all about the desire to partake in yuletide traditions to feel included in American society. Relevant lyric:

I’m talking to my G-d and they say it’s okay

If for one day a year I throw my dreidel away

I’m not some goy, but I can play the part

You won’t catch me letting Jesus into my heart

“A Jew On Christmas” wraps up with some lovely Beach Boys-esque vocal harmonies. Hear the song below.