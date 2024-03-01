LA indie rock goofballs Guppy have sung playfully about texting and driving, being Jewish on Christmas, and more. Today, they’re sharing “Dog (Made Me Do It),” which tests the limits of blaming things on your pet.

The track is recorded and produced by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, who produced their latest album, 2022’s Big Man Says Slappydoo. Despite the lighthearted feeling of the song, it ends on a strikingly introspective note: “Maybe I’m an empath/ Or maybe I’m delusional/ But I’ve got all these feelings/ That don’t belong to me at all.” Hear it below.