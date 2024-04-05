Last month, country star Kacey Musgraves released her new album Deeper Well. Today, she teamed up with indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise for “Overtime,” a single from their forthcoming album Love Hate Music Box.

In a video for Rainbow Kitten Surprise bandleader Ela Melo, Musgraves said, “Ella, thank you so fucking much for having me on this song. It slaps. We just finished it and I really hope you like what we did. I hope you’re having fun out there. Let’s rendezvous soon. Mwah. Thank you. Such a fan.”

Melo and Musgraves crossed paths outside album producer Daniel Tashian’s Nashville studio. Last year, Musgraves collaborated with Zach Bryan for “I Remember Everything” and Noah Kahan for “She Calls Me Back.” Hear “Overtime” below.

Love Hate Music Box is out 5/10 on Elektra.